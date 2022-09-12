Saint Lucia IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number LC62 HEMM 0001 0001 0012 0012 0002 3015 Copy

ISO Country Code LC (Saint Lucia) IBAN check Digits 62 BBAN HEMM 0001 0001 0012 0012 0002 3015 Bank Identifier HEMM Account Number 000100010012001200023015 SEPA Member No

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.