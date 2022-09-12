Palestine IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number PS92 PALS 0000 0000 0400 1234 5670 2 Copy

ISO Country Code PS (Palestine) IBAN check Digits 92 BBAN PALS 0000 0000 0400 1234 5670 2 Bank Identifier PALS Account Number 000000000400123456702 SEPA Member No

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.