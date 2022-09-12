Liechtenstein IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number LI21 0881 0000 2324 013A A

ISO Country Code LI (Liechtenstein) IBAN check Digits 21 BBAN 0881 0000 2324 013A A Bank Identifier 08810 Account Number 0002324013AA SEPA Member Yes

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.