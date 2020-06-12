How Do I Make a Referral?

So you’ve assessed your opportunities, and you’ve identified someone that you think could benefit from working with Xe. What do you do now?

So you’ve assessed your opportunities, and you’ve identified someone that you think could benefit from working with Xe. What do you do now? Do you tell them to contact Xe, or should you let Xe have their contact information?

There are a few things you can do in order to make the process as simple and informative as possible for your client. Once you’re ready to make that referral, here’s all you’ll need to do.

1. Assess whether they’re making international payments

If you read our previous post about spotting an opportunity, you’ll know that this is the first step. Does your client make international payments or deal with foreign currencies? Then they’re a prime candidate for a referral to Xe.

2. Speak to your client about their international payments

Once you’ve confirmed that they make international payments, it’s important that you discuss this topic with them in a little more detail. This will help you to understand what they’re looking for and what specific products and services they can benefit from⁠—and this will be

a great help to your Xe contact.

3. Send your client the intro email and link

Now’s the time to make the introduction between Xe and your client. This intro email and link will help them to understand who Xe is and how Xe could benefit them and their international payments.

4. Let your client know that Xe will be in touch

You don’t want your client to feel confused during this process. Once you’ve introduced them to Xe, let them know that they can expect Xe to reach out to them. That way, they won’t worry about whether they need to contact Xe or if they’re not doing enough.

5. Email their details to your Xe contact

In order to get in touch, we need to know their details. Reach out to your contact at Xe and let them know:

Who the client is

How your contact can reach them

What types of international payments they can make and what they’re looking for from an FX provider.

6. Sit back and let Xe take care of the rest

Great job! You’ve done your part. Now, it’s in our hands.

We hope these articles have helped you to better understand the referral process and how to make the best ones for your business and your clients.

Are you ready to move forward? Visit our Money Transfer Affiliate & Referral Partner Program page.