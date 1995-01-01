ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

El Zimbabwean Dollar es la moneda de Zimbabwe. Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de Zimbabwean Dollar es el tipo de cambio ZWD a USD. El código de divisa de Zimbabwe Dollar es ZWD , y el símbolo monetario es Z$. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Zimbabwean Dollar y un conversor de divisas.

Notice: This Zimbabwe dollar (ZWD) has been suspended indefinitely.