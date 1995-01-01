ZWD - Zimbabwean Dollar

El Zimbabwean Dollar es la moneda de Zimbabwe. Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de Zimbabwean Dollar es el tipo de cambio ZWD a USD. El código de divisa de Zimbabwe Dollar es ZWD, y el símbolo monetario es Z$. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Zimbabwean Dollar y un conversor de divisas.
Notice: This Zimbabwe dollar (ZWD) has been suspended indefinitely.
In January 2009, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe permitted the use of foreign currency in Zimbabwe in response to an economic decline that caused inflation levels of 5 billion percent. By April 2009, the Zimbabwe dollar was suspended indefinitely. The government has adopted a multiple currency framework which includes the Australian Dollar, Botswana Pula, British Sterling Pound, Chinese Yuan, Euro, Japanese Yen, Indian Rupee, South African Rand, and United States Dollar. For more information, read the BBC's "Zimbabwe's multi-currency confusion".
|Nombre
|Zimbabwean Dollar
|Símbolo
|Z$
|Unidad menor
|1/100 = Cent
|Símbolo de unidad menor
|Cent
|Top ZWD conversión
|ZWD a USD
|Top ZWD gráfico
|ZWD a USD gráfico
|Billetes de banco
|Freq used: Z$1, Z$5, Z$10, Z$20, Z$50, Z$100, Z$500
|Banco central
|Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
|Usuarios
Zimbabwe
