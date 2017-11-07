Iniciar sesión
Registrarse
  1. Inicio
  2. Enciclopedia de la moneda
  3. VEF

vef
VEF - Venezuelan Bolívar

El Venezuelan Bolívar es la moneda de Venezuela. Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de Venezuelan Bolívar es el tipo de cambio VEF a USD. El código de divisa de Venezuela Bolívar es VEF, y el símbolo monetario es Bs. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Venezuelan Bolívar y un conversor de divisas.

Notice: The Bolivar Fuerte has two official rates.

Select a currency

On May 2017, the government of Venezuela changed their multi-tier Venezuelan official exchange rate system, as announced by the government on March 2016.

"Essential" goods are exchanged at a fixed mid-market rate of 9.9875 VEF/USD. This rate is called the “DIPRO”. The Venezuelan government decides what "essential" goods qualify for this rate. They include imports for sectors related to food and medicine but also some oil sector companies.

Imports designated by the government as "non-essential" are subjected to a new system called “DICOM”, where the rate is intended to vary over time. On November 7th, 2017, the mid-market rate of the DICOM system was 3,340.819 VEF/USD. DICOM rates are published by the Venezuelan central bank under TIPO DE CAMBIO here: http://www.bcv.org.ve/ or here: https://www.dicom.gob.ve/

Due to the high rate of inflation in Venezuela over the last few years, there is a high demand in the market for US Dollars (USD). However, official access to US Dollars in Venezuela is limited, which has resulted in a third (unofficial) black market exchange rate valued at around 40,000 VEF/USD (November 2017). The black-market rate has increased rapidly over the last year (January 2016: 833, June 2016: 997, January 2017: 3164, June 2017: 6112).

The situation in Venezuela is evolving rapidly, and XE only carries the DIPRO rate on the website and in our apps.

Venezuelan Bolívar Estadísticas

NombreVenezuelan Bolívar
SímboloBs.
Unidad menor1/100 = céntimo
Símbolo de unidad menor¢
Top VEF conversiónVEF a USD
Top VEF gráficoVEF a USD gráfico

Venezuelan Bolívar Perfil

Apodosbolo(s), luca(s)
MonedasFreq used: 10¢, 25¢, 50¢, Bs.1
Rarely used: 5¢, 1¢, 12.5¢
Billetes de bancoFreq used: Bs.2, Bs.5, Bs.10, Bs.20, Bs.50, Bs.100
Banco centralBanco Central de Venezuela
Usuarios
Venezuela

¿Por qué te interesa VEF?

Quiero...

Suscribirse a VEF actualizaciones por correo electrónicoObtener tarifas VEF en mi teléfonoObtener una API de datos de divisas VEF para mi empresa

Tipos de cambio en directo

MonedaTarifaCambia
EUR / USD1,13917
GBP / EUR1,16595
USD / JPY142,250
GBP / USD1,32821
USD / CHF0,817505
USD / CAD1,38429
EUR / JPY162,047
AUD / USD0,637565

Tasas del Banco Central

DivisaTasa de interés
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %