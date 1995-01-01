Iniciar sesión
uni
UNI - Uniswap

El código de divisa de Uniswap es UNI. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Uniswap y un conversor de divisas. También puede suscribirse a nuestros boletines de divisas con análisis y tipos de cambio diarios, leer el blog de Xe Currency o consultar los tipos de cambio UNI dondequiera que esté con nuestras aplicaciones y nuestro sitio web de Xe Currency.

Uniswap Information
The Uniswap Protocol is an open-source protocol for providing liquidity and trading ERC20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for safe, accessible, and efficient exchange activity. The protocol is non-upgradable and designed to be censorship resistant. The Uniswap Protocol and the Uniswap Interface were developed by Uniswap Labs.

Risks in Using Uniswap
Crypto Currencies are associated with a high level of risk, as they are volatile, not time-tested, and currently under no regulation or legislation. There have been incidents of online Crypto wallets being compromised by hackers leading to large scale theft.

Uniswap History
Uniswap was born out of an idea proposed in 2016 by Vitalik Buterin for a decentralized exchange (DEX) that would employ an on-chain automated market maker with certain unique characteristics. A year later Hayden Adams began working on turning this idea into a functional product.

Uniswap Estadísticas

NombreUniswap
Unidad menor1/100 = N/A
Símbolo de unidad menorN/A

