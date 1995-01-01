Iniciar sesión
iqd
IQD - Iraqi Dinar

El Iraqi Dinar es la moneda de Iraq. Nuestro ranking de divisas muestra que el tipo de cambio más popular de Iraqi Dinar es el tipo de cambio IQD a USD. El código de divisa de Iraq Dinar es IQD, y el símbolo monetario es ع.د. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Iraqi Dinar y un conversor de divisas.

Notice: IQD may be redenominated.

During British occupation in World War I, the Indian Rupee was introduced as the first official currency of Iraq. In 1932, the Iraqi Dinar replaced the Rupee at a rate of 1 Dinar to 11 Rupees and was pegged to the British Pound until 1959. The peg was then switched to the US Dollar at a rate of 1 IQD to 2.8 USD. After the Gulf War in 1991, previously used Swiss printing technology was not available, resulting in new notes being of lesser quality. The previous versions of the Iraqi Dinar started being called Swiss Dinars. Due to excessive government printing of the new issue, the Dinar devalued quickly. New Dinar coins and notes were issued in 2003 to replace old Saddam notes to create a single unified currency.

In 2010, the Central Bank of Iraq announced their plans to redenominate the Iraqi Dinar to ease cash transactions. The intention would be to drop three zeros from the nominal value of bank notes; but the actual value of the dinar would remain unchanged. Although the announcement stated that the change would take place by the end of 2010, no redenomination took place. As stated by the Central Bank of Iraq, their mandate is to "ensure domestic price stability and foster a stable competitive market based financial system." For more information about the redenomination, read "Iraq Planning Currency Re-denomination."

Iraqi Dinar Estadísticas

NombreIraqi Dinar
Símboloد.ع
Unidad menor1/1000 = fils
Símbolo de unidad menorfils
Top IQD conversiónIQD a USD
Top IQD gráficoIQD a USD gráfico

Iraqi Dinar Perfil

MonedasFreq used: د.ع25, د.ع50, د.ع100
Billetes de bancoFreq used: د.ع50, د.ع100, د.ع250, د.ع500, د.ع1000, د.ع5000, د.ع10000, د.ع25000
Banco centralCentral Bank of Iraq
Usuarios
Iraq

