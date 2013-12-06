DOGE - Dogecoin

El código de divisa de DOGE es DOGE, y el símbolo monetario es Ɖ. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Dogecoin y un conversor de divisas. También puede suscribirse a nuestros boletines de divisas con análisis y tipos de cambio diarios, leer el blog de Xe Currency o consultar los tipos de cambio DOGE dondequiera que esté con nuestras aplicaciones y nuestro sitio web de Xe Currency.
Dogecoin Information
Dogecoin is an open source peer-to-peer digital currency, favored by Shiba Inus worldwide.
Risks in Using Dogecoin
Crypto Currencies are associated with a high level of risk, as they are volatile, not time-tested, and currently under no regulation or legislation. There have been incidents of online Crypto wallets being compromised by hackers leading to large scale theft.
Dogecoin History
Originally formed as a joke, Dogecoin was created by IBM software engineer Billy Markus and Adobe software engineer Jackson Palmer. They wanted to create a peer-to-peer digital currency that could reach a broader demographic than Bitcoin. In addition, they wanted to distance it from the controversial history of other coins. Dogecoin was officially launched on December 6, 2013, and within the first 30 days, there were over a million visitors to Dogecoin.com.
|Nombre
|Dogecoin
|Unidad menor
|1/100000000 = N/A
|Símbolo de unidad menor
|N/A
