ADA - Cardano

El código de divisa de Cardano es ADA, y el símbolo monetario es ₳. A continuación, encontrará las tarifas de Cardano y un conversor de divisas. También puede suscribirse a nuestros boletines de divisas con análisis y tipos de cambio diarios, leer el blog de Xe Currency o consultar los tipos de cambio ADA dondequiera que esté con nuestras aplicaciones y nuestro sitio web de Xe Currency.
ADA blurb1
Cardano Information
Cardano is a blockchain platform for changemakers, innovators, and visionaries, with the tools and technologies required to create possibility for the many, as well as the few, and bring about positive global change.
Risks in Using Cardano
Crypto Currencies are associated with a high level of risk, as they are volatile, not time-tested, and currently under no regulation or legislation. There have been incidents of online Crypto wallets being compromised by hackers leading to large scale theft.
Cardano History
Cardano was founded in 2015 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson. The development of the project is overseen and supervised by the Cardano Foundation based in Zug, Switzerland. It is the largest cryptocurrency to use a proof-of-stake blockchain, which is seen as a greener alternative to proof-of-work protocols.
Relevant Links
For more information we encourage you to visit the links below.
|Nombre
|Cardano
|Unidad menor
|1/1000000 = Lovelace
|Símbolo de unidad menor
|Lovelace
Quiero...Obtener una API de datos de divisas ADA para mi empresa