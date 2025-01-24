Iniciar sesión
Embed Xe’s free FX widget

Enhance your website’s content with live exchanges rates your visitors can rely on. Whether you have an eCommerce store, travel blog, or finance site, our FX widget integrates seamlessly and keeps your users informed.

Converter Settings

1 $

How to embed the FX widget

Embed the FX widget in just three simple steps. Just select the converter layout, generate the embed code, and integrate it into your website. Once it's live, users will be able to interact with the widget.

Select a layout

Our FX widget comes in a vertical or horizontal layout. The vertical option is ideal for small spaces, while horizontal works well in larger areas.

Generate embed code

Set the converter settings to match your requirements. Once you select your layout, default amount, and currencies, generate the embed code.

Embed into site

Copy the embed code and paste it directly into your content management system's HTML viewer. Save your changes and the FX widget will be live!

Horizontal and Vertical FX Widget

Flexible widget options for different layouts

The FX widget comes in a horizontal or vertical layout to fit seamlessly with your website. Whether you need a compact or larger design, we have the right option for you. Add our FX widget in the format of your choice.

Why choose our FX widget?

Our widget displays the mid-market rate to show users how much their currency is worth at any given moment. Its free, easy to use, and adds value to your financial content.

Real-time rates

Display live currency exchange rates to help users make informed decisions about the right time to send money.

Easy integration

Embedding the FX widget is easy. Simply copy and paste the code to your website's CMS HTML viewer.

130+ currencies

With real-time currency exchange rates for over 130+ currencies, you can cater to a diverse audience.

Flexible styles

Our FX widget can be formatted to be vertical or horizontal. Choose the layout that meets your website’s needs.

Globally trusted

With 30+ years of foreign exchange experience, you can trust us to deliver accurate exchange rates.

User-friendly

You don’t need to know how to code. Our FX widget is built for everyone, making it easy to use and integrate.

Who is the FX widget for?

Anyone can benefit from using our FX widget. Whether you run an eCommerce marketplace or a finance website, the FX widget engages and adds value to your users.

coins small

Finance websites

Keep your visitors informed with live currency exchange rates in 130+ currencies. The FX widget shows the current mid-market rate to give insight on the best time to make a global money transfer.

airplane small

Travel blogs

Make travel planning a breeze by displaying real-time exchange rates on your website. Travelers can budget their trips, compare costs in different currencies, and plan international expenses.

Startup

E-commerce marketplaces

Embed the FX widget to improve your users' shopping experience by showing live currency conversions on your site. This helps international customers understand prices in their local currency.

shopping bag small

Global marketplaces

Simplify international transactions with our FX widget. Buyers can see accurate, real-time pricing in their preferred currency, while sellers can make sure they receive the correct payments.

Integrate the FX widget to your website for real-time rates

Get Xe’s FX widget today

Give your visitors instant access to the accurate real-time currency data they need. Generate the embed code today in just a few clicks.

FX widget FAQ

Xe provides the mid-market rate to show you how much your currency is worth. We're known as the world's most trusted source for currency data, so you can count on us to show you accurate rates everytime.