SWIFT/BIC codes in Lesotho
Find the right SWIFT/BIC code for your bank. Search by bank name and city, or select from popular banks in Lesotho.
Find a SWIFT code
Choose from these popular banks to get started:
Need to find the SWIFT code for your bank in Lesotho?
Need a SWIFT/BIC code to send or receive an international wire transfer in Lesotho? Use our directory to find the correct SWIFT code for your bank and specific branch. Whether you're transferring money to the Lesotho or sending funds abroad, having the right SWIFT code is essential for reliable transfers.
Frequently asked questions
A SWIFT code—also known as a BIC (Bank Identifier Code)—is an international standard for identifying banks and financial institutions. You'll need the correct SWIFT code in Lesotho to send or receive international wire transfers accurately and securely.
You can find the correct SWIFT code for your bank in Lesotho by searching this page using your bank name, city, or branch. You can also check your bank statement or contact your local branch.
Some banks in Lesotho use a single SWIFT code for all branches, while others have branch-specific codes. It's best to confirm with your bank to avoid delays or errors in your international transfer.
Using the wrong SWIFT code for a bank in Lesotho may result in your payment being delayed, rejected, or sent to the wrong account. Always double-check the code with your bank before transferring money.
No, a SWIFT code identifies the bank, while an IBAN (International Bank Account Number) identifies the individual account. Not all banks in Lesotho use IBANs, but both may be required for certain transfers, especially in Europe or the Middle East.
You can validate SWIFT codes in Lesotho by:
Checking with your bank
Searching online SWIFT directories (like this one)
Looking for the code on your account statement
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.