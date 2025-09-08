Compare Lloyds GBP to AUD exchange rate

Lloyds Bank, founded in 1765, is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. As one of the UK’s largest and most established financial institutions, Lloyds serves millions of customers through a network of branches and digital banking services. With a strong presence in personal, business, and commercial banking, Lloyds offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including everyday banking, mortgages, savings, loans, wealth management, and corporate banking solutions. Lloyds Bank is part of Lloyds Banking Group, one of the UK’s leading financial services providers.