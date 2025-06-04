Best Surinamese Dollar exchange rate
Compare the best Surinamese Dollar exchange rate today. Compare providers and get the most value when sending money to Suriname.
Speak with a currency expert today. We can beat competitor rates.
|Provider
|Exchange Rate
|Transfer Fee
|Recipient Gets
36.809400
|$0
$36,809.40Send now
We don’t have Surinamese Dollar rates from banks or money transfer providers yet, but you can still compare their quote to Xe’s live rate to see potential savings. Check back soon, we’re always expanding our data to bring you more rates.
We don’t have Surinamese Dollar rates from banks or money transfer providers yet, but you can still compare their quote to Xe’s live rate to see potential savings. Check back soon, we’re always expanding our data to bring you more rates.
About the Surinamese Dollar
The Surinamese Dollar (SRD) is widely used in Suriname, serving as its official currency and playing a role in global trade and finance. Represented by the currency symbol '$', its exchange rate fluctuates due to factors such as economic conditions, market demand, and interest rates. If you're sending money to Suriname, comparing exchange rates across providers can help ensure your recipient gets the most value.
How to get the best SRD exchange rate
Getting the best SRD exchange rate means staying informed on market trends, comparing providers, and understanding their costs. While exchange rates fluctuate constantly, you can control which provider you choose. Compare various providers to get the best SRD deal today and save more when you transfer to Suriname.
Best ways to send money to Suriname
There are several ways to send money to Suriname from abroad, and the best option depends on your priorities—whether it's speed, cost, or convenience. Traditional banks typically offer only wire transfers, which can be slow. Xe provides more flexibility, allowing you to transfer funds via wire transfer, debit/credit card, or bank transfer, depending on your location, the destination, and the transfer amount.
Why transfer with Xe instead of traditional banks?
Better rates
We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank to see the difference.
Lower fees
We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.
Faster transfers
The majority of transfers are completed the same day. We know how important it is that your money gets delivered quickly and reliably.
How long does it take to send money to SRD?
Transfer times to Suriname vary depending on the provider, payment method, and receiving bank. While traditional bank transfers can take anywhere from 1 to 5 business days, Xe often completes transactions much faster, sometimes within minutes.
How much does it cost to send money to SRD?
The cost of sending money to Suriname depends on factors such as exchange rate margins, transfer fees, and payment methods. Some providers advertise zero transfer fees but compensate by offering weaker exchange rates, while others charge flat fees that can vary depending on the amount sent. We provide conversion values for each provider so that you know you're getting the best deal sending to SRD.
Xe is trusted by millions around the globe
Ready to get started?
You've compared various bank's exchange rates with Xe and it's time to unlock the best value for your international transfers. Your first transfer is just a few clicks away—start now and take your money further!
Frequently asked questions
The best exchange rate for Surinamese Dollar is the one that gets your recipient the highest amount after fees. Our comparison tool shows real-time rates and fees across top providers, helping you find the best-value option for your transfer.
Each provider sets its own exchange rate, and many add a margin on top of the mid-market rate. Some also charge fixed fees. This means even a small difference in the rate can have a big impact on how much Surinamese Dollar your recipient receives.
Compare rates and fees side by side before you transfer. Look for providers that offer:
Competitive exchange rates
Low or no fees
Transparent pricing
Xe shows you exactly what your recipient gets—no surprise costs.
Transfer speeds vary by provider. Some offer same-day or even instant delivery, while others can take several business days. Xe completes most transfers within minutes and displays estimated delivery times before you confirm your transfer.