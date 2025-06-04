AAIB exchange rate
Considering using AAIB for your international money transfer? Compare AAIB exchange rates and fees to discover your potential savings with Xe.
Speak with a currency expert today. We can beat competitor rates.
|Provider
|Exchange Rate
|Transfer Fee
|Recipient Gets
0.832200
|$0
€832.20Send now
We don’t have AAIB rates for this currency pair yet, but you can still compare a quote from AAIB to Xe’s live rate to see potential savings. Check back soon, we’re always expanding our data to bring you more rates.
We don’t have AAIB rates for this currency pair yet, but you can still compare a quote from AAIB to Xe’s live rate to see potential savings. Check back soon, we’re always expanding our data to bring you more rates.
About Arab African International Bank
Founded in 1964 in Cairo as a joint venture between Egyptian and Arab partners, AAIB is a universal bank offering retail, corporate, investment, and trade finance services. It serves individuals and businesses through branches in Egypt and select regional hubs, combining local expertise with cross-border capabilities and a growing focus on sustainability and wealth management.
How long does a AAIB money transfer take?
Delivery times for international transfers with AAIB vary based on the payment method, transaction timing, and recipient’s country. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check AAIB's cutoff time to avoid delays.
What are AAIB's money transfer fees and costs?
The cost of an international money transfer with AAIB depends on many factors including the transfer amount and destination currency. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare AAIB fees with Xe.
Why transfer with Xe instead of traditional banks?
Better rates
We consistently offer bank-beating rates, getting you the most value for your money. Compare us to your bank to see the difference.
Lower fees
We charge less, so you save more. Plus, we always display all fees before you confirm your transfer, so you know exactly what you're paying for.
Faster transfers
The majority of transfers are completed the same day. We know how important it is that your money gets delivered quickly and reliably.
Xe 24/5 expert global transfer support
Need assistance with your international money transfer? We are here to help—connect with us today for personalized support!
Transfer more with Xe's higher online send limits
We offer higher online transfer limits than traditional banks, allowing you to send more in a single transfer. Say goodbye to splitting larger amounts and enjoy a simpler, more efficient way to move your money.
Xe is trusted by millions around the globe
Ready to get started?
You've compared AAIB's exchange rates with Xe and it's time to unlock the best value for your international money transfers. Your first transfer is just a few clicks away—start now and take your money further!
Frequently asked questions
AAIB's exchange rates can differ significantly from dedicated money transfer services. Traditional banks often add a markup to their rates, meaning your recipient may receive less. Use our comparison table to see how AAIB stacks up against Xe and other providers in real time.
Comparing AAIB to other international money transfer services helps you make smarter financial decisions. Small differences in rates and fees can lead to significant savings—especially on larger transfers. Our comparison tool makes it easy to find the best value for your specific currency pair.
The AAIB exchange rate refers to the rate they offer for converting one currency into another during an international money transfer. This rate may include a margin above the mid-market rate, which can reduce the final amount your recipient receives. Compare AAIB's rate to Xe’s real-time rates to see the difference.
Many banks and money transfer providers—including AAIB—may charge a transfer fee. This could be a flat fee or vary depending on the amount, destination, or transfer method. Our comparison tool clearly breaks down the fees and exchange rates so you can easily see the total cost.
Transfer times with AAIB depend on the destination, currency, and payment method. Many transfers take 1–5 business days, though delays can occur due to bank processing times or additional checks. In contrast, Xe completes most transfers within minutes.
AAIB may impose daily limits or require in-person visits for large transfers. Xe supports higher online transfer limits, giving you more flexibility when moving large amounts—without the need to split payments or go to a branch.