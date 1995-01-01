LRD - 利比里亚元

The 利比里亚元 is the currency of 利比里亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 利比里亚元 exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 利比里亚元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|利比里亚元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|¢
|Top LRD conversion
|LRD to USD
|Top LRD chart
|LRD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Liberia
|Users
利比里亚
利比里亚
