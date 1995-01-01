lrd
LRD - 利比里亚元

The 利比里亚元 is the currency of 利比里亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 利比里亚元 exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberia Dollar is LRD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 利比里亚元 rates and a currency converter.

利比里亚元 Stats

Name利比里亚元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbol¢
Top LRD conversionLRD to USD
Top LRD chartLRD to USD chart

利比里亚元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ¢5, ¢10, ¢25, ¢50, $1
Bank notesFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Central bankCentral Bank of Liberia
Users
利比里亚

