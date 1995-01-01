ETH - Ethereum

Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain system that features its own cryptocurrency, Ether.The currency code for Ethereum is ETH, and the currency symbol is Ξ. Below, you'll find Ethereum rates and a currency converter. You can also subscribe to our currency newsletters with daily rates and analysis, read the Xe Currency Blog, or take ETH rates on the go with our Xe Currency Apps and website.
Ethereum Information
Ethereum is open access to digital money and data-friendly services for everyone – no matter your background or location. It's a community-built technology behind the cryptocurrency ether (ETH) and thousands of applications you can use today.
Risks in Using Ethereum
Crypto Currencies are associated with a high level of risk, as they are volatile, not time-tested, and currently under no regulation or legislation. There have been incidents of online Crypto wallets being compromised by hackers leading to large scale theft.
Ethereum History
Several codenamed prototypes of Ethereum were developed over 18 months in 2014 and 2015 by the Ethereum Foundation as part of their proof-of-concept series. "Olympic" was the last prototype and public beta pre-release. The Olympic network provided users with a bug bounty of 25,000 Ether for stress testing the limits of the Ethereum blockchain. In July 2015, "Frontier" marked the official launch of the Ethereum platform as Ethereum created its "genesis block."
Relevant Links
|Name
|Ethereum
|Minor unit
|1/1000000000000000000 = Wei
|Minor unit symbol
|Wei
