DOGE - Dogecoin

Dogecoin Information

Dogecoin is an open source peer-to-peer digital currency, favored by Shiba Inus worldwide.

Risks in Using Dogecoin

Crypto Currencies are associated with a high level of risk, as they are volatile, not time-tested, and currently under no regulation or legislation. There have been incidents of online Crypto wallets being compromised by hackers leading to large scale theft.

Dogecoin History

Originally formed as a joke, Dogecoin was created by IBM software engineer Billy Markus and Adobe software engineer Jackson Palmer. They wanted to create a peer-to-peer digital currency that could reach a broader demographic than Bitcoin. In addition, they wanted to distance it from the controversial history of other coins. Dogecoin was officially launched on December 6, 2013, and within the first 30 days, there were over a million visitors to Dogecoin.com.

Relevant Links

