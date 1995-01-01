zwg
ZWG - Zimbabwisk dollar

The Zimbabwisk dollar is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWG. Below, you'll find Zimbabwisk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Zimbabwisk dollar Stats

NameZimbabwisk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Zimbabwisk dollar Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

