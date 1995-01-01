Logga in
xcg
XCG - Karibisk gulden

The Karibisk gulden is the currency of Nederländska Antillerna. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Karibisk gulden exchange rate is the XCG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is XCG. Below, you'll find Karibisk gulden rates and a currency converter.

Karibisk gulden Stats

NameKaribisk gulden
SymbolCg
Minor unit
Minor unit symbol
Top XCG conversionXCG to USD
Top XCG chartXCG to USD chart

Karibisk gulden Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 5Cg, 10Cg, 25Cg, 50Cg, 100Cg, 250Cg, 1000Cg
Users
Karibisk gulden

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,09784
GBP / EUR1,16506
USD / JPY147,323
GBP / USD1,27905
USD / CHF0,856483
USD / CAD1,41684
EUR / JPY161,737
AUD / USD0,603233

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY0,25 %
CHF1,00 %
EUR3,25 %
USD4,75 %
CAD3,25 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD4,25 %
GBP4,75 %