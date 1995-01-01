top
TOP - Tongansk pa'anga

The Tongansk pa'anga is the currency of Tonga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongansk pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find Tongansk pa'anga rates and a currency converter.

Tongansk pa'anga Stats

NameTongansk pa'anga
SymbolT$
Minor unit1/100 = Seniti
Minor unit symbolSeniti
Top TOP conversionTOP to USD
Top TOP chartTOP to USD chart

Tongansk pa'anga Profile

CoinsFreq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
Central bankNational Reserve Bank of Tonga
Users
Tonga

