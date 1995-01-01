SAR - サウジアラビアリアル

sar
The サウジアラビアリアル is the currency of サウジアラビア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular サウジアラビアリアル exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for リアル is SAR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find サウジアラビアリアル rates and a currency converter.

Prior to the 20th century, foreign currencies such as the Maria Theresa Thalers and British Gold Sovereigns circulated and served the monetary needs in Arabia, with the exchange rate of 1 Gold Sovereign being equal to 5 Theresa Thalers. In the early 1900's, the Hejaz Riyal was issued as official currency.

When Saudi Arabia was established in 1932, the Saudi Riyal was introduced. The exchange rate had multiple corrections in its history, with 1 riyal originally being equal to 22 qurush coins. In 1960, the currency changed to 20 qurush coins being equal to 1 riyal. In 1952, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) was established, with various reforms being introduced in order to establish a single currency system. In 1963, the currency was decimalized and a new subunit called the halala was introduced, dividing the riyal into 100 equal parts.

サウジアラビアリアル Stats

Nameサウジアラビアリアル
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = ハララ
Minor unit symbolハララ
Top SAR conversionSAR to USD
Top SAR chartSAR to USD chart

サウジアラビアリアル Profile

CoinsFreq used: ハララ5, ハララ10, ハララ25, ハララ50, ハララ100
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼1, ﷼5, ﷼10, ﷼20, ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼500
Central bankサウジアラビア通貨庁
Users
サウジアラビア

