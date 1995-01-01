twd
TWD - Nouveau dollar de Taïwan

The Nouveau dollar de Taïwan is the currency of Taïwan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nouveau dollar de Taïwan exchange rate is the TWD to USD rate. The currency code for Taiwan New Dollar is TWD, and the currency symbol is NT$. Below, you'll find Nouveau dollar de Taïwan rates and a currency converter.

Under Japanese rule, the Taiwanese Yen was introduced as the currency of Taiwan in 1895. It was circulated alongside the Japanese Yen with the two currencies valued at par with one another until the Japanese Empire fell, in 1945. A year later, under the Republic of China government, the Taiwan Dollar (known as TWN) replaced the Yen at par. A New Taiwan Dollar was introduced in 1949 in an attempt to counter the hyperinflation. The 'old' Taiwan Dollar was devalued at an extreme exchange rate of 4000 to 1 TWD. In 2000, the New Taiwan Dollar became the official currency of the Republic of China.

Nouveau dollar de Taïwan Stats

NameNouveau dollar de Taïwan
SymbolNT$
Minor unit1/10 = Jiao
Minor unit symbol
Top TWD conversionTWD to USD
Top TWD chartTWD to USD chart

Nouveau dollar de Taïwan Profile

Nicknameskuài, máo, Taibi
CoinsFreq used: NT$1, NT$5, NT$10, NT$50
Rarely used: NT$20
Bank notesFreq used: NT$100, NT$500, NT$1000
Rarely used: NT$200, NT$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan)
Users
Taïwan

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07388
GBP / EUR1,18045
USD / JPY161,507
GBP / USD1,26766
USD / CHF0,903754
USD / CAD1,36980
EUR / JPY173,438
AUD / USD0,665822

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %