BCH - Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Information

Bitcoin Cash is a permission less, open network. It empowers you to engage with your fellow human beings without intrusion. It’s decentralized, voluntary, and non-aggressive. As usage grows, old power structures will erode while fresh ideas blossom. It may help usher in the greatest peaceful revolution the world has ever known.

Risks in Using Bitcoin Cash

Crypto Currencies are associated with a high level of risk, as they are volatile, not time-tested, and currently under no regulation or legislation. There have been incidents of online Crypto wallets being compromised by hackers leading to large scale theft.

Bitcoin Cash History

In 2017 there were two factions of Bitcoin supporters: those that supported large blocks and those who preferred small blocks. The Bitcoin Cash faction favors the use of its currency as a medium of exchange for commerce, while the Bitcoin-supporting faction view Bitcoin's primary use as that of a store of value. Bitcoin Cash is sometimes also referred to as Bcash.

Relevant Links

For more information we encourage you to visit the links below.

