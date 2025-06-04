Código SWIFT de Nationwide Building Society en the United Kingdom
El código SWIFT/BIC de Nationwide Building Society es NBSMGB22XXX. Sin embargo, Nationwide Building Society puede usar diferentes códigos SWIFT/BIC según el servicio o la sucursal. Si no está seguro de cuál usar, confirme con el destinatario o contacte directamente con Nationwide Building Society.
NBSMGB22XXX
Nombre del banco
NATIONWIDE BUILDING SOCIETY
Código SWIFT
NBSMGB22XXX
Dirección
NATIONWIDE HOUSE, PIPERS WAY
Ciudad
SWINDON
País
UNITED KINGDOM
Este es el código SWIFT/BIC principal de Nationwide Building Society en the United Kingdom
Sucursales locales
A continuación puede encontrar las sucursales locales de Nationwide Building Society en the United Kingdom.
Acerca de NBSMGB22XXX
El código SWIFT principal de Nationwide Building Society en the United Kingdom es NBSMGB22XXX. Este código identifica la oficina principal del banco para pagos internacionales en the United Kingdom y se usa comúnmente cuando no se requiere o no está disponible un código específico de sucursal. Si envía dinero a una cuenta con Nationwide Building Society en the United Kingdom y el destinatario no ha proporcionado el código SWIFT de una sucursal local, usar NBSMGB22XXX suele ser una opción segura y confiable.
Usando NBSMGB22XXX
Puede usar el código SWIFT/BIC principal de Nationwide Building Society NBSMGB22XXX al:
Enviar una transferencia internacional de dinero a Nationwide Building Society en the United Kingdom
El destinatario no ha proporcionado un código SWIFT/BIC específico de la sucursal
Nationwide Building Society procesa el pago de forma centralizada a través de su oficina principal
Desea usar un código SWIFT/BIC predeterminado ampliamente aceptad
Preguntas frecuentes
El código SWIFT de la oficina principal de Nationwide Building Society es NBSMGB22XXX. Este código se utiliza habitualmente para transferencias internacionales a la sede central del banco en . Identifica a Nationwide Building Society en la red SWIFT, lo que ayuda a garantizar que los fondos se dirijan a la institución financiera correcta.
