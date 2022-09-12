Hungary IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number HU42 1177 3016 1111 1018 0000 0000 Copy

ISO Country Code HU (Hungary) IBAN check Digits 42 BBAN 1177 3016 1111 1018 0000 0000 Bank Identifier 117 Bank Identifier 7301 BBAN Check Digit(s) 6 Account Number 111110180000000 Additional Check Digits 0 SEPA Member Yes

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.