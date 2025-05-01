The Accounts Payable automation checklist: What to look for in a solution



A step-by-step guide for evaluating AP automation software

Accounts payable (AP) automation is no longer just a nice-to-have, it's a key tool for finance teams looking to improve control, efficiency, and compliance. For Controllers managing increasing complexity in financial operations, manual processes aren’t scalable. But choosing the right AP automation software requires more than a feature comparison.

This checklist walks through the core capabilities to look for, helping you make a well-informed decision for your business.





Why AP automation matters

Before diving into the checklist, let’s set the context. AP automation helps reduce manual work, streamline approvals, minimize errors, and ensure consistent audit readiness. When integrated with your ERP, it gives you real-time visibility into spend, improves control, and frees your team to focus on higher-value activities.

Whether you're facing multi-entity reporting, audit stress, or increased invoice volume, automating AP processes can significantly ease the burden.









The AP automation Checklist

Use this list as a reference when evaluating AP automation solutions. You download this as a PDF here.

1. Financial control & compliance

Real-time visibility into payables and approvals

Audit trails and documentation for every transaction

Support for multi-entity and multi-currency environments

Strong controls that align with your compliance framework

ℹ️ Xe embeds directly in your ERP, keeping all payment workflows in one place. Payments are approved using existing ERP approval workflows, with full audit trails, role-based access controls, and visibility across multi-currency and multi-entity setups.

2. Process efficiency

Automated invoice capture, matching, and approvals

Reduces manual data entry and human error

Scales with your transaction volume

Integrates directly with your existing ERP system

ℹ️ Xe replaces bank file downloads entirely. Payments are created, approved, and sent directly from your ERP using a familiar interface. No need to switch systems, reenter data, or manage file exports and imports.

3. Cost management & risk reduction

Real-time spend tracking against budgets

Flags for duplicate, fraudulent, or unusual payments

Supports internal controls and fraud prevention policies

Helps avoid late fees and capture early payment discounts

ℹ️ With Xe, you can access live FX rates during payment prep and can lock rates before sending. Payments run through a pre-validation system before they are sent and status updates flow directly into your ERP, reducing payment delays, errors, and fraud risks.

4. Ease of use & implementation

Intuitive interface for finance teams (not just IT!)

Fast deployment and low reliance on internal resources

Low disruption to your existing operations

Strong support and documentation from the vendor

ℹ️ Xe’s payment solution looks and feels like the rest of your ERP system. There's no need to learn a new tool, and implementation is fast, with no middleware or APIs to build.

5. Audit readiness

Complete and searchable audit trails

Instant access to supporting documentation

Simplifies period-end and year-end close processes

Reduces audit adjustments and findings

ℹ️ All payment records, statuses, approvals, and FX details are stored within your ERP, removing the need to access bank portals or pull external documentation at audit time.



Integrating with ERP systems

Not all AP automation tools are built with ERP in mind. Look for a solution that integrates cleanly with your ERP, not one that requires patchwork workarounds. Deep ERP integration ensures your data is consistent, real-time, and reduces reconciliation headaches.



Final thoughts

Evaluating AP automation isn’t just about features, it’s about finding the right partner for your finance team’s goals. Whether you’re dealing with rapid growth, tighter compliance demands, or resource constraints, the right solution will help you work smarter, not harder.





Xe for AP automation

Xe offers a smarter way to manage vendor payments by embedding payment automation directly within your ERP. Instead of exporting bank files, logging into external portals, or juggling multiple systems, Xe allows you to initiate, approve, and track payments all within your ERP.

This means fewer manual steps, fewer errors, and more time back for your finance team. You'll also gain access to real-time FX rates during payment preparation, allowing you to lock rates and record the FX rate for gains and loss ready reporting.

With built-in audit trails, role-based access, and support for over 130 currencies, Xe helps Controllers streamline AP workflows while maintaining full control and visibility across every payment.

Whether you're looking to speed up global payments, tighten controls, or reduce manual effort, Xe delivers a faster, compliant path to AP automation without disrupting your existing processes.

Learn more at xe.com/erp











Frequently asked questions

What is accounts payable (AP) automation?

AP automation uses software like Xe to digitize invoice approvals, payments, and reporting, reducing manual work and improving financial control.

What are the benefits of AP automation?

AP automation speeds up workflows, reduces errors, and helps finance teams stay compliant and audit-ready using tools like Xe.

How do I choose the best AP automation software?

Choose a tool like Xe that integrates with your ERP, supports controls, offers audit trails, and simplifies payments without needing file exports.

How does Xe’s solution integrate with ERP systems?

Xe embeds directly in your ERP. No middleware or file transfers are needed. Payments are processed and tracked entirely within your finance system.

How long does it take to implement Xe’s solution?

Xe’s payment tool can be implemented in under one week, with minimal disruption and no custom development or third-party software required.

Can Xe help with international payments?

Yes, Xe supports 130+ currencies. You can access real-time FX rates, lock rates, and track global payments directly from your ERP system.

Is Xe secure and audit-compliant?

Xe offers role-based access, audit trails, and payment validation. All data stays in your ERP, making it easier to manage audits and compliance.





The content within this blog post is not intended for use as financial advice. This content is for informational purposes only.