XPF - CFPフラン

The CFPフラン is the currency of CFPフラン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFPフラン exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF, and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find CFPフラン rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|CFPフラン
|Symbol
|フラン
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XPF conversion
|XPF to USD
|Top XPF chart
|XPF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: フラン1, フラン2, フラン5, フラン10, フラン20, フラン50, フラン100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: フラン500, フラン1000, フラン5000, フラン10000
|Central bank
|Institut d’émission d’Outre-Mer
|Users
CFPフラン, フランス領ポリネシア, ニューカレドニア, ウォリス・フトゥナ諸島
