xpf
XPF - CFPフラン

The CFPフラン is the currency of CFPフラン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFPフラン exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF, and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find CFPフラン rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

CFPフラン Stats

NameCFPフラン
Symbolフラン
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XPF conversionXPF to USD
Top XPF chartXPF to USD chart

CFPフラン Profile

CoinsFreq used: フラン1, フラン2, フラン5, フラン10, フラン20, フラン50, フラン100
Bank notesFreq used: フラン500, フラン1000, フラン5000, フラン10000
Central bankInstitut d’émission d’Outre-Mer
Users
CFPフラン, フランス領ポリネシア, ニューカレドニア, ウォリス・フトゥナ諸島

Why are you interested in XPF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XPF email updatesGet XPF rates on my phoneGet a XPF currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07484
GBP / EUR1.18052
USD / JPY161.492
GBP / USD1.26887
USD / CHF0.903721
USD / CAD1.36766
EUR / JPY173.579
AUD / USD0.666893

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%