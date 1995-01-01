xpf
XPF - CFP Franc

The CFP Franc is the currency of Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP Franc exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF, and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find CFP Franc rates and a currency converter.

CFP Franc Stats

NameCFP Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XPF conversionXPF to USD
Top XPF chartXPF to USD chart

CFP Franc Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franc1, Franc2, Franc5, Franc10, Franc20, Franc50, Franc100
Bank notesFreq used: Franc500, Franc1000, Franc5000, Franc10000
Central bankInstitut d’émission d’Outre-Mer
Users
Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP), French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna Islands

