Rechercher les codes SWIFT/BIC par pays
Choisissez un pays ci-dessous pour afficher les codes SWIFT/BIC des banques de cette région, y compris des succursales spécifiques.
Tous les pays
albania
algeria
andorra
angola
anguilla
antigua and barbuda
argentina
armenia
aruba
australia
austria
azerbaijan
bahamas
bahrain
bangladesh
barbados
belarus
belgium
belize
benin
bermuda
bhutan
bolivia, plurinational state of
bonaire, sint eustatius and saba
bosnia and herzegovina
botswana
brazil
brunei darussalam
bulgaria
burkina faso
cabo verde
cambodia
cameroon
canada
cayman islands
chile
china
colombia
comoros
cook islands
costa rica
cote d'ivoire
croatia
curacao
cyprus
czechia
denmark
djibouti
dominica
dominican republic
ecuador
egypt
el salvador
equatorial guinea
estonia
eswatini
ethiopia
falkland islands (malvinas)
faroe islands
fiji
finland
france
french polynesia
gabon
gambia
georgia
germany
ghana
gibraltar
greece
greenland
grenada
guadeloupe
guam
guatemala
guernsey
guinea
guinea-bissau
guyana
haiti
holy see
honduras
hong kong
hungary
iceland
india
indonesia
iraq
ireland
isle of man
israel
italy
jamaica
japan
jersey
jordan
kazakhstan
kenya
kiribati
korea, republic of
kosovo, republic of
kuwait
kyrgyzstan
lao people's democratic republic
latvia
lebanon
lesotho
liberia
libya
liechtenstein
lithuania
luxembourg
macao
madagascar
malawi
malaysia
maldives
mali
malta
marshall islands
martinique
mauritania
mauritius
mayotte
mexico
moldova, republic of
monaco
mongolia
montenegro
montserrat
morocco
mozambique
myanmar
namibia
nepal
netherlands
new caledonia
new zealand
nicaragua
niger
nigeria
north macedonia
norway
oman
pakistan
palau
palestine, state of
panama
papua new guinea
paraguay
peru
philippines
poland
portugal
puerto rico
qatar
reunion
romania
russian federation
rwanda
saint kitts and nevis
saint lucia
saint vincent and the grenadines
samoa
san marino
sao tome and principe
saudi arabia
senegal
serbia
seychelles
sierra leone
singapore
sint maarten (dutch part)
slovakia
slovenia
solomon islands
somalia
south africa
south sudan
spain
sri lanka
st helena,ascension and tristan da cunha
suriname
sweden
switzerland
taiwan
tajikistan
tanzania, united republic of
thailand
timor-leste
togo
tonga
trinidad and tobago
tunisia
turkiye
turkmenistan
turks and caicos islands
tuvalu
uganda
ukraine
united arab emirates
united kingdom
united states of america
uruguay
uzbekistan
vanuatu
venezuela (bolivarian republic of)
viet nam
virgin islands, british
wallis and futuna
yemen
zambia
zimbabwe
