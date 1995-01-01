kwd
KWD - Dinar koweïtien

The Dinar koweïtien is the currency of Koweït. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar koweïtien exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwait Dinar is KWD, and the currency symbol is KD. Below, you'll find Dinar koweïtien rates and a currency converter.

Kuwait's central bank is called the Central Bank of Kuwait. As of March 2013, the Kuwaiti Dinar is the highest-valued currency in the world.

In 1959, the Persian Gulf Rupee (XPGR) was issued by the Reserve Bank of India to be used in gulf countries, including Kuwait. Up until then, the Indian Rupee circulated alongside a number of different foreign coins. After gaining independence, the Kuwaiti Dinar was introduced in 1961 at a rate of 13.33 IND to 1 KWD. The Central Bank of Kuwait was established in 1969 to manage the state's currency system. In 1975, the Dinar was pegged to a weighted currency basket. When Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, the Iraqi Dinar was used for a brief period and the Kuwaiti Dinar plummeted in value. When the currency was reinstated in early 1991, its value returned to the pre-invasion rate and new banknotes were issued. From 2003 to 2007, the Dinar was pegged to the US Dollar.

Dinar koweïtien Stats

NameDinar koweïtien
Symbolك
Minor unit1/1000 = Fils
Minor unit symbolFils
Top KWD conversionKWD to USD
Top KWD chartKWD to USD chart

Dinar koweïtien Profile

CoinsFreq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils20, Fils50, Fils100
Bank notesFreq used: Fils250, Fils500, ك1, ك5, ك10, ك20
Users
Koweït

