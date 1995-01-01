KWD - Kuwaiti Dinar

The Kuwaiti Dinar is the currency of Kuwait. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwait Dinar is KWD, and the currency symbol is KD. Below, you'll find Kuwaiti Dinar rates and a currency converter.
Kuwait's central bank is called the Central Bank of Kuwait. As of March 2013, the Kuwaiti Dinar is the highest-valued currency in the world.
In 1959, the Persian Gulf Rupee (XPGR) was issued by the Reserve Bank of India to be used in gulf countries, including Kuwait. Up until then, the Indian Rupee circulated alongside a number of different foreign coins. After gaining independence, the Kuwaiti Dinar was introduced in 1961 at a rate of 13.33 IND to 1 KWD. The Central Bank of Kuwait was established in 1969 to manage the state's currency system. In 1975, the Dinar was pegged to a weighted currency basket. When Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, the Iraqi Dinar was used for a brief period and the Kuwaiti Dinar plummeted in value. When the currency was reinstated in early 1991, its value returned to the pre-invasion rate and new banknotes were issued. From 2003 to 2007, the Dinar was pegged to the US Dollar.
|Name
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|Symbol
|ك
|Minor unit
|1/1000 = Fils
|Minor unit symbol
|Fils
|Top KWD conversion
|KWD to USD
|Top KWD chart
|KWD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Fils5, Fils10, Fils20, Fils50, Fils100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Fils250, Fils500, ك1, ك5, ك10, ك20
|Users
Kuwait
