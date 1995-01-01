ZWL - Zimbabwean Dollar

The Zimbabwean Dollar is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Zimbabwean Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Zimbabwean Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZWL email updatesGet ZWL rates on my phoneGet a ZWL currency data API for my business
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1.07511
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1.18036
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161.523
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1.26901
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0.903730
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1.36748
|▼
|EUR / JPY
|173.655
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0.667358
|▲