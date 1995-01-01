zwl
ZWL - Zimbabwean Dollar

The Zimbabwean Dollar is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Zimbabwean Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Zimbabwean Dollar Stats

NameZimbabwean Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Zimbabwean Dollar Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Why are you interested in ZWL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZWL email updatesGet ZWL rates on my phoneGet a ZWL currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1.07511
GBP / EUR1.18036
USD / JPY161.523
GBP / USD1.26901
USD / CHF0.903730
USD / CAD1.36748
EUR / JPY173.655
AUD / USD0.667358

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%