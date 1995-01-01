TOP - Tonga-Pa'anga

The Tonga-Pa'anga is the currency of Tonga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tonga-Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find Tonga-Pa'anga rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Tonga-Pa'anga
|Symbol
|T$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Seniti
|Minor unit symbol
|Seniti
|Top TOP conversion
|TOP to USD
|Top TOP chart
|TOP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
|Central bank
|National Reserve Bank of Tonga
|Users
Tonga
