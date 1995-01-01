top
TOP - Tonga-Pa'anga

The Tonga-Pa'anga is the currency of Tonga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tonga-Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find Tonga-Pa'anga rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Tonga-Pa'anga Stats

NameTonga-Pa'anga
SymbolT$
Minor unit1/100 = Seniti
Minor unit symbolSeniti
Top TOP conversionTOP to USD
Top TOP chartTOP to USD chart

Tonga-Pa'anga Profile

CoinsFreq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
Central bankNational Reserve Bank of Tonga
Users
Tonga

Why are you interested in TOP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TOP email updatesGet TOP rates on my phoneGet a TOP currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07472
GBP / EUR1,18068
USD / JPY161,496
GBP / USD1,26890
USD / CHF0,903855
USD / CAD1,36743
EUR / JPY173,564
AUD / USD0,666857

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %