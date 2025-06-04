رمز SWIFT لـ Truist في the United States
رمز SWIFT/BIC لـ Truist هو BRBTUS33XXX. مع ذلك، قد يستخدم Truist رموز SWIFT/BIC مختلفة حسب الخدمة أو الفرع. إذا لم تكن متأكدًا من الرمز المناسب، يُرجى التواصل مع المستلم أو التواصل مع Truist مباشرةً.
BRBTUS33XXX
اسم البنك
TRUIST BANK
رمز السرعة
BRBTUS33XXX
عنوان
214 NORTH TRYON STREET
مدينة
CHARLOTTE
دولة
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
هذا هو رمز SWIFT/BIC الرئيسي لـ Truist في the United States
الفروع المحلية
يمكنك العثور أدناه على الفروع المحلية لـ Truist في the United States.
حول BRBTUS33XXX
رمز سويفت الرئيسي لبنك Truist في the United States هو BRBTUS33XXX. يُحدد هذا الرمز المكتب الرئيسي للبنك للمدفوعات الدولية في the United States، ويُستخدم عادةً عندما لا يكون رمز الفرع مطلوبًا أو متاحًا. إذا كنت تُرسل الأموال إلى حساب Truist في the United States، ولم يُقدّم المستلم رمز سويفت للفرع المحلي، فإن استخدام BRBTUS33XXX يُعدّ عادةً خيارًا آمنًا وموثوقًا.
استخدام BRBTUS33XXX
يمكنك استخدام رمز SWIFT/BIC الرئيسي لبنك Truist BRBTUS33XXX في الحالات التالية:
إرسال حوالة مالية دولية إلى Truist في the United States
عدم تقديم المستلم رمز SWIFT/BIC خاص بالفرع
يُعالج بنك Truist الدفعة مركزيًا من خلال مكتبه الرئيسي
يُرجى استخدام رمز SWIFT/BIC افتراضي شائع الاستخدام
تحقق من دفع SWIFT الخاص بك بحثًا عن الأخطاء
قبل إرسال دفعة سويفت، تأكد جيدًا من تطابق رمز سويفت مع بنك المستلم، ومن إدخال رقم الحساب واسمه بشكل صحيح. حتى الأخطاء البسيطة قد تؤخر أو تمنع التحويل. تواصل مع بنكك إذا أجريت تحويلًا بتفاصيل غير صحيحة.
هل تستلم الدفعة إلى Truist في the United States؟
لاستلام دفعة دولية إلى حسابك في Truist في the United States، ستحتاج إلى إدخال رمز SWIFT/BIC الصحيح، ورقم الحساب، وبيانات مصرفية أخرى. تأكد من أن المُرسِل لديه المعلومات الصحيحة لتجنب أي تأخير.
الأسئلة الشائعة
رمز سويفت للمكتب الرئيسي لبنك Truist هو BRBTUS33XXX. يُستخدم هذا الرمز عادةً للتحويلات البنكية الدولية إلى مقر البنك الرئيسي في . وهو يُحدد هوية Truist في شبكة سويفت، مما يضمن توجيه الأموال إلى المؤسسة المالية الصحيحة.
