رمز SWIFT لـ The Royal Bank of Scotland في the United Kingdom
رمز SWIFT/BIC لـ The Royal Bank of Scotland هو RBSSGBKCXXX. مع ذلك، قد يستخدم The Royal Bank of Scotland رموز SWIFT/BIC مختلفة حسب الخدمة أو الفرع. إذا لم تكن متأكدًا من الرمز المناسب، يُرجى التواصل مع المستلم أو التواصل مع The Royal Bank of Scotland مباشرةً.
RBSSGBKCXXX
اسم البنك
THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
رمز السرعة
RBSSGBKCXXX
عنوان
36 ST ANDREW SQUARE
مدينة
EDINBURGH
دولة
UNITED KINGDOM
هذا هو رمز SWIFT/BIC الرئيسي لـ The Royal Bank of Scotland في the United Kingdom
الفروع المحلية
يمكنك العثور أدناه على الفروع المحلية لـ The Royal Bank of Scotland في the United Kingdom.
حول RBSSGBKCXXX
رمز سويفت الرئيسي لبنك The Royal Bank of Scotland في the United Kingdom هو RBSSGBKCXXX. يُحدد هذا الرمز المكتب الرئيسي للبنك للمدفوعات الدولية في the United Kingdom، ويُستخدم عادةً عندما لا يكون رمز الفرع مطلوبًا أو متاحًا. إذا كنت تُرسل الأموال إلى حساب The Royal Bank of Scotland في the United Kingdom، ولم يُقدّم المستلم رمز سويفت للفرع المحلي، فإن استخدام RBSSGBKCXXX يُعدّ عادةً خيارًا آمنًا وموثوقًا.
استخدام RBSSGBKCXXX
يمكنك استخدام رمز SWIFT/BIC الرئيسي لبنك The Royal Bank of Scotland RBSSGBKCXXX في الحالات التالية:
إرسال حوالة مالية دولية إلى The Royal Bank of Scotland في the United Kingdom
عدم تقديم المستلم رمز SWIFT/BIC خاص بالفرع
يُعالج بنك The Royal Bank of Scotland الدفعة مركزيًا من خلال مكتبه الرئيسي
يُرجى استخدام رمز SWIFT/BIC افتراضي شائع الاستخدام
تحقق من دفع SWIFT الخاص بك بحثًا عن الأخطاء
قبل إرسال دفعة سويفت، تأكد جيدًا من تطابق رمز سويفت مع بنك المستلم، ومن إدخال رقم الحساب واسمه بشكل صحيح. حتى الأخطاء البسيطة قد تؤخر أو تمنع التحويل. تواصل مع بنكك إذا أجريت تحويلًا بتفاصيل غير صحيحة.
هل تستلم الدفعة إلى The Royal Bank of Scotland في the United Kingdom؟
لاستلام دفعة دولية إلى حسابك في The Royal Bank of Scotland في the United Kingdom، ستحتاج إلى إدخال رمز SWIFT/BIC الصحيح، ورقم الحساب، وبيانات مصرفية أخرى. تأكد من أن المُرسِل لديه المعلومات الصحيحة لتجنب أي تأخير.
الأسئلة الشائعة
رمز سويفت للمكتب الرئيسي لبنك The Royal Bank of Scotland هو RBSSGBKCXXX. يُستخدم هذا الرمز عادةً للتحويلات البنكية الدولية إلى مقر البنك الرئيسي في . وهو يُحدد هوية The Royal Bank of Scotland في شبكة سويفت، مما يضمن توجيه الأموال إلى المؤسسة المالية الصحيحة.
