PHILIPPINES

رمز SWIFT لـ Security Bank في the Philippines

رمز SWIFT/BIC لـ Security Bank هو SETCPHMMXXX. مع ذلك، قد يستخدم Security Bank رموز SWIFT/BIC مختلفة حسب الخدمة أو الفرع. إذا لم تكن متأكدًا من الرمز المناسب، يُرجى التواصل مع المستلم أو التواصل مع Security Bank مباشرةً.

Security Bank

SETCPHMMXXX

اسم البنك

SECURITY BANK CORPORATION

رمز السرعة

SETCPHMMXXX

عنوان

SECURITY BANK CENTRE, 6776 AYALA AVENUE

مدينة

CITY OF MAKATI

دولة

PHILIPPINES

هذا هو رمز SWIFT/BIC الرئيسي لـ Security Bank في the Philippines

حول SETCPHMMXXX

رمز سويفت الرئيسي لبنك Security Bank في the Philippines هو SETCPHMMXXX. يُحدد هذا الرمز المكتب الرئيسي للبنك للمدفوعات الدولية في the Philippines، ويُستخدم عادةً عندما لا يكون رمز الفرع مطلوبًا أو متاحًا. إذا كنت تُرسل الأموال إلى حساب Security Bank في the Philippines، ولم يُقدّم المستلم رمز سويفت للفرع المحلي، فإن استخدام SETCPHMMXXX يُعدّ عادةً خيارًا آمنًا وموثوقًا.

When to use this SWIFT code

استخدام SETCPHMMXXX

يمكنك استخدام رمز SWIFT/BIC الرئيسي لبنك Security Bank SETCPHMMXXX في الحالات التالية:

  • إرسال حوالة مالية دولية إلى Security Bank في the Philippines

  • عدم تقديم المستلم رمز SWIFT/BIC خاص بالفرع

  • يُعالج بنك Security Bank الدفعة مركزيًا من خلال مكتبه الرئيسي

  • يُرجى استخدام رمز SWIFT/BIC افتراضي شائع الاستخدام

Check your SWIFT payment for errors

تحقق من دفع SWIFT الخاص بك بحثًا عن الأخطاء

قبل إرسال دفعة سويفت، تأكد جيدًا من تطابق رمز سويفت مع بنك المستلم، ومن إدخال رقم الحساب واسمه بشكل صحيح. حتى الأخطاء البسيطة قد تؤخر أو تمنع التحويل. تواصل مع بنكك إذا أجريت تحويلًا بتفاصيل غير صحيحة.

Receiving a payment

هل تستلم الدفعة إلى Security Bank في the Philippines؟

لاستلام دفعة دولية إلى حسابك في Security Bank في the Philippines، ستحتاج إلى إدخال رمز SWIFT/BIC الصحيح، ورقم الحساب، وبيانات مصرفية أخرى. تأكد من أن المُرسِل لديه المعلومات الصحيحة لتجنب أي تأخير.

تحظى Xe بثقة الملايين حول العالم

الأسئلة الشائعة

رمز سويفت للمكتب الرئيسي لبنك Security Bank هو SETCPHMMXXX. يُستخدم هذا الرمز عادةً للتحويلات البنكية الدولية إلى مقر البنك الرئيسي في . وهو يُحدد هوية Security Bank في شبكة سويفت، مما يضمن توجيه الأموال إلى المؤسسة المالية الصحيحة.

Disclaimer

The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.

Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.

Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.

We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.

This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.