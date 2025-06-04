رمز SWIFT لـ Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) في the Philippines
رمز SWIFT/BIC لـ Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) هو TLBPPHMMXXX. مع ذلك، قد يستخدم Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) رموز SWIFT/BIC مختلفة حسب الخدمة أو الفرع. إذا لم تكن متأكدًا من الرمز المناسب، يُرجى التواصل مع المستلم أو التواصل مع Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) مباشرةً.
TLBPPHMMXXX
اسم البنك
LAND BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES
رمز السرعة
TLBPPHMMXXX
عنوان
LANDBANK PLAZA 1598 M.H.DEL PILAR, COR DR MALATE QUINTOS STREETS
مدينة
CITY OF MANILA
دولة
PHILIPPINES
هذا هو رمز SWIFT/BIC الرئيسي لـ Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) في the Philippines
الفروع المحلية
يمكنك العثور أدناه على الفروع المحلية لـ Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) في the Philippines.
حول TLBPPHMMXXX
رمز سويفت الرئيسي لبنك Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) في the Philippines هو TLBPPHMMXXX. يُحدد هذا الرمز المكتب الرئيسي للبنك للمدفوعات الدولية في the Philippines، ويُستخدم عادةً عندما لا يكون رمز الفرع مطلوبًا أو متاحًا. إذا كنت تُرسل الأموال إلى حساب Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) في the Philippines، ولم يُقدّم المستلم رمز سويفت للفرع المحلي، فإن استخدام TLBPPHMMXXX يُعدّ عادةً خيارًا آمنًا وموثوقًا.
استخدام TLBPPHMMXXX
يمكنك استخدام رمز SWIFT/BIC الرئيسي لبنك Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) TLBPPHMMXXX في الحالات التالية:
إرسال حوالة مالية دولية إلى Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) في the Philippines
عدم تقديم المستلم رمز SWIFT/BIC خاص بالفرع
يُعالج بنك Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) الدفعة مركزيًا من خلال مكتبه الرئيسي
يُرجى استخدام رمز SWIFT/BIC افتراضي شائع الاستخدام
تحقق من دفع SWIFT الخاص بك بحثًا عن الأخطاء
قبل إرسال دفعة سويفت، تأكد جيدًا من تطابق رمز سويفت مع بنك المستلم، ومن إدخال رقم الحساب واسمه بشكل صحيح. حتى الأخطاء البسيطة قد تؤخر أو تمنع التحويل. تواصل مع بنكك إذا أجريت تحويلًا بتفاصيل غير صحيحة.
هل تستلم الدفعة إلى Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) في the Philippines؟
لاستلام دفعة دولية إلى حسابك في Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) في the Philippines، ستحتاج إلى إدخال رمز SWIFT/BIC الصحيح، ورقم الحساب، وبيانات مصرفية أخرى. تأكد من أن المُرسِل لديه المعلومات الصحيحة لتجنب أي تأخير.
الأسئلة الشائعة
رمز سويفت للمكتب الرئيسي لبنك Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) هو TLBPPHMMXXX. يُستخدم هذا الرمز عادةً للتحويلات البنكية الدولية إلى مقر البنك الرئيسي في . وهو يُحدد هوية Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) في شبكة سويفت، مما يضمن توجيه الأموال إلى المؤسسة المالية الصحيحة.
