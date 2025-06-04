FRANCE

رمز SWIFT لـ Crédit Agricole في France

رمز SWIFT/BIC لـ Crédit Agricole هو AGRIFRPPXXX. مع ذلك، قد يستخدم Crédit Agricole رموز SWIFT/BIC مختلفة حسب الخدمة أو الفرع. إذا لم تكن متأكدًا من الرمز المناسب، يُرجى التواصل مع المستلم أو التواصل مع Crédit Agricole مباشرةً.

Crédit Agricole

AGRIFRPPXXX

اسم البنك

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

رمز السرعة

AGRIFRPPXXX

عنوان

12 PLACE DES ETATS-UNIS

مدينة

MONTROUGE

دولة

FRANCE

هذا هو رمز SWIFT/BIC الرئيسي لـ Crédit Agricole في France

حول AGRIFRPPXXX

رمز سويفت الرئيسي لبنك Crédit Agricole في France هو AGRIFRPPXXX. يُحدد هذا الرمز المكتب الرئيسي للبنك للمدفوعات الدولية في France، ويُستخدم عادةً عندما لا يكون رمز الفرع مطلوبًا أو متاحًا. إذا كنت تُرسل الأموال إلى حساب Crédit Agricole في France، ولم يُقدّم المستلم رمز سويفت للفرع المحلي، فإن استخدام AGRIFRPPXXX يُعدّ عادةً خيارًا آمنًا وموثوقًا.

When to use this SWIFT code

استخدام AGRIFRPPXXX

يمكنك استخدام رمز SWIFT/BIC الرئيسي لبنك Crédit Agricole AGRIFRPPXXX في الحالات التالية:

  • إرسال حوالة مالية دولية إلى Crédit Agricole في France

  • عدم تقديم المستلم رمز SWIFT/BIC خاص بالفرع

  • يُعالج بنك Crédit Agricole الدفعة مركزيًا من خلال مكتبه الرئيسي

  • يُرجى استخدام رمز SWIFT/BIC افتراضي شائع الاستخدام

Check your SWIFT payment for errors

تحقق من دفع SWIFT الخاص بك بحثًا عن الأخطاء

قبل إرسال دفعة سويفت، تأكد جيدًا من تطابق رمز سويفت مع بنك المستلم، ومن إدخال رقم الحساب واسمه بشكل صحيح. حتى الأخطاء البسيطة قد تؤخر أو تمنع التحويل. تواصل مع بنكك إذا أجريت تحويلًا بتفاصيل غير صحيحة.

Receiving a payment

هل تستلم الدفعة إلى Crédit Agricole في France؟

لاستلام دفعة دولية إلى حسابك في Crédit Agricole في France، ستحتاج إلى إدخال رمز SWIFT/BIC الصحيح، ورقم الحساب، وبيانات مصرفية أخرى. تأكد من أن المُرسِل لديه المعلومات الصحيحة لتجنب أي تأخير.

الأسئلة الشائعة

رمز سويفت للمكتب الرئيسي لبنك Crédit Agricole هو AGRIFRPPXXX. يُستخدم هذا الرمز عادةً للتحويلات البنكية الدولية إلى مقر البنك الرئيسي في . وهو يُحدد هوية Crédit Agricole في شبكة سويفت، مما يضمن توجيه الأموال إلى المؤسسة المالية الصحيحة.

