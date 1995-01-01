TOP - بانجا تون'جي

The بانجا تون'جي is the currency of تونجا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular بانجا تون'جي exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find بانجا تون'جي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|بانجا تون'جي
|Symbol
|T$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Seniti
|Minor unit symbol
|Seniti
|Top TOP conversion
|TOP to USD
|Top TOP chart
|TOP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
|Central bank
|National Reserve Bank of Tonga
|Users
تونجا
تونجا
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TOP email updatesGet TOP rates on my phoneGet a TOP currency data API for my business