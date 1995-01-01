TOP - بانجا تون'جي

top
The بانجا تون'جي is the currency of تونجا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular بانجا تون'جي exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find بانجا تون'جي rates and a currency converter.

بانجا تون'جي Stats

Nameبانجا تون'جي
SymbolT$
Minor unit1/100 = Seniti
Minor unit symbolSeniti
Top TOP conversionTOP to USD
Top TOP chartTOP to USD chart

بانجا تون'جي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
Central bankNational Reserve Bank of Tonga
Users
تونجا

