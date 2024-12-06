Why choose Xe
At Xe, we're more than just an international money transfer provider. Our solutions simplify global business payments, protect your funds from currency fluctuations and help you expand into new markets with customized solutions.
Join businesses worldwide that rely on Xe for safe, fast, and reliable money transfer solutions.
As part of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), Xe is the third-largest money transfer network globally. We’re here to help your business navigate the complexities of doing international trade with confidence.
280M+ global users
With over 280 million annual users, including 15,000 businesses, Xe has established a reputation for delivering reliable payments for decades.
$129B+ annually
As of 2024, Xe has successfully processed $129 billion in international money transfers, helping businesses expand across new markets.
12.4B+ transactions
With over 12.4 billion transactions processed in 2024, Xe is dedicated to providing secure money transfers that meet the demands of global markets.
We understand currency, so you don’t have to. From converting and holding balances to managing currency risk, Xe offers a range of customizable money transfer solutions tailored to your needs.
Manage FX risk
With 30+ years of experience, we help businesses stay safe from market fluctuations. We give you the tools and expert guidance to create the best strategy that aligns with your needs.
Gain market insights
Access accurate live currency rates directly from our Xe insights dashboard. We monitor the market 24/7, so you can see up-to-date currency trends and rates at any time.
Convert funds
Exchange money in 130+ currencies for big or small transactions. With competitive rates available at any time, you can maximize the value of your business's money transfers.
Receive payments
Receive payments from across 190+ countries, directly into your business account. Payments arrive quickly and safely without the slow processes of traditional banking.
Make global payments
Simplify financial management by handling all your money transfers through one account with Xe. We help speed up payment processes, reduce manual tasks, and save you time.
Hold currency balances
Hold balances in multiple currencies to pay suppliers and employees directly in their currency. Choose when to convert currencies based on the current exchange rate.
Dandelion Payments
Get full access to Dandelion when you join Xe. Enable your business to send money to 195+ countries in 105 currencies with access to 7 billion bank accounts, mobile wallets, and 550,000+ cash pickup locations.
Xe Currency Insights
Use Xe Insights to access live exchange rates, real-time data, and market trends. Our team of global market experts will help your business understand market conditions and develop a winning currency strategy.
Xe’s security measures are regularly updated to meet industry standards. We utilize security systems including encryption, multi-factor authentication, and continuous monitoring to your transactions and data safe.
Pay invoices, vendors, and employees directly from your ERP system with Xe. Our platform integrates with common softwares like Sage Intacct and Microsoft Dynamics, so you can focus on growing your business.
Risk management
Enjoy peace of mind knowing that your money is protected from market volatility. Whether using a limit order or forward contract, we provide secure solutions and tools for your money transfers.
Forward contracts
Lock in a favorable rate for future transfers. No matter how the market shifts, your costs stay consistent.
Limit orders
No need to wait around—set a target exchange rate, and we will process your money transfer when it’s met.
Option contracts
Lock in a rate with flexibility. You’re protected if the rates worsen, but benefit if they improve.
Talk to a currency expert to learn how Xe can help your business grow, protect against market fluctuations, maximize your currency's value, and simplify your international business processes. Choose Xe today!