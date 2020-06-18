Xe Consumer

Xe

Posts by this author

Rate Alerts: What Are They, and Why Should You Set One?

Xe Consumer

March 5, 2024 3 min read

Hands counting US dollar bills

What’s the Best Way to Exchange Your Currency for a Trip Abroad?

Xe Consumer

December 4, 2023 4 min read

Currency Exchange 101

Xe Consumer

September 25, 2023 4 min read

Digital nomad in Portugal

Portugal: An Overview for Digital Nomads

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 8 min read

Citizenship by investment

Exploring the World of Citizenship by Investment

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 7 min read

Portugal property investment

Portugal Property Investment: A Guide to Making the Right Choice

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 7 min read

Woman making an online transaction

How to avoid getting scammed when sending money overseas

Xe Consumer

August 1, 2023 4 min read

Paying for Medical School Abroad: A Comprehensive Guide

Xe Consumer

July 14, 2023 7 min read

A Digital Nomad in Italy: Discover the Heart of Europe

Xe Consumer

March 23, 2023 6 min read

The Guide to Greece Digital Nomad Visa and Cost of Living

Xe Consumer

March 21, 2023 6 min read

Cost of Living in Spain for Digital Nomads

Xe Consumer

March 1, 2023 8 min read

Living the Digital Nomad Life: Visas, Jobs, and Community

Xe Consumer

February 28, 2023 7 min read

Mobile wallets in Africa

Mobile Money in Africa: Unlocking the Potential of a $1 Trillion Market

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2023 5 min read

Mobile Wallets on the Rise

Mobile Wallets on the Rise: The Future of Payment and Breakdown of Growth per Region

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2023 7 min read

Mobile Wallets in India

Mobile Wallets in India - A Convenient Way to Transact Money

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2023 4 min read

US Dollar to Euro (USD to EUR)

When is it a good time to convert USD to Euro?

Xe Consumer

January 20, 2023 5 min read

Cryptocurrency

What is crypto currency and how does it work?

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 8 min read

Bitcoin

How to convert bitcoin into real money

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 8 min read

What is an IBAN number?

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 4 min read

Walmart money center

How to wire money with Walmart Money Center

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2023 8 min read

Save money on European trip

How to save money on your next European trip

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 6 min read

Send money to Pakistan (PKR) - Pakistani Rupee

A guide to sending money to Pakistan (PKR)

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 8 min read

Pound and Dollar - GBP to USD

The impact of Queen Elizabeth's death on the US Dollar

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 5 min read

Bank of America

How to close Bank of America account?

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 8 min read

Send money to Thailand (THB) - Thai Baht

What is the best way to send money to Thailand?

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 8 min read

Mobile Wallet

What is mobile wallet and why should I use It?

Xe Consumer

January 18, 2023 4 min read

Send money to India. Indian Rupee (INR) Money Transfer

What is the Best Way to Send Money to India?

Xe Consumer

December 16, 2022 8 min read

5 Tips for Currency Exchange

Xe Consumer

February 7, 2022 3 min read

Identifying Types of Fraud/Scams

Xe Consumer

January 25, 2022 4 min read

Why Do Currencies Fluctuate

Xe Consumer

January 20, 2022 4 min read

Need to Send Money? How to Choose a Provider

Xe Consumer

January 19, 2022 4 min read

Using a direct debit to fund her international money transfer

How to make an international money transfer with a direct debit

Xe Consumer

July 16, 2021 3 min read

Using her credit card to make a payment for her money transfer

How to send money overseas from your credit/debit card

Xe Consumer

July 15, 2021 3 min read

Using a bank transfer to pay for a money transfer

How to send money overseas from your bank account

Xe Consumer

July 14, 2021 4 min read

Sending money for cash pickup

Money transfer types: everything to know about cash pickup

Xe Consumer

July 12, 2021 7 min read

Young woman using her tablet to send money online

Our guide to choosing the right money transfer provider

Xe Consumer

June 3, 2021 8 min read

Sending money to South Africa with Xe just got even better

Xe Consumer

April 30, 2021 3 min read

Young woman receiving a money transfer in San Francisco, California in the United States

How to send money to the United States online

Xe Consumer

March 30, 2021 6 min read

Expat in New York in the United States of America

An American expat’s guide to taxes: 2021 edition

Xe Consumer

March 19, 2021 5 min read

Young man signing in on his computer

Why do we ask for your SSN and other personal details?

Xe Consumer

March 3, 2021 3 min read

Sending money around the world

Sending money overseas? We’ve improved our money transfers to these countries

Xe Consumer

February 12, 2021 2 min read

Checking foreign currency exchange rates

Who sets the rates? Common questions about currency exchange rates

Xe Consumer

February 3, 2021 5 min read

Sending money to the Philippines

Everything to know about taxes when you send money to the Philippines from the United States

Xe Consumer

February 2, 2021 5 min read

Sending a large money transfer to Thailand

Sending a large money transfer to Thailand? What to know about taxes

Xe Consumer

February 1, 2021 5 min read

Preparing to make a currency exchange to another country

Money transfer checklist: things to do before making a currency exchange

Xe Consumer

January 28, 2021 5 min read

Exchanging money online

Why should you exchange money online (rather than in person)?

Xe Consumer

January 27, 2021 6 min read

Sending an international money transfer

When is the best time to send money abroad?

Xe Consumer

January 26, 2021 7 min read

Sending money to Thailand with Xe

How to send money to Thailand from overseas

Xe Consumer

January 25, 2021 4 min read

Sending money to the Philippines

How to send money to the Philippines from abroad

Xe Consumer

January 4, 2021 6 min read

Using a market order to send money overseas

Why might you use a market order?

Xe Consumer

December 23, 2020 5 min read

International student

How to pay international school costs

Xe Consumer

December 23, 2020 6 min read

Using a forward contract to send money overseas

When should you use a forward contract?

Xe Consumer

December 22, 2020 6 min read

When should I make a money transfer?

Xe Consumer

December 22, 2020 10 min read

What’s money transfer really about?

Xe Consumer

December 21, 2020 7 min read

Setting a Rate Alert

The top 5 reasons to set a Rate Alert today

Xe Consumer

December 21, 2020 4 min read

Freelancer working

How to get paid as a freelancer (easily and on time)

Xe Consumer

December 18, 2020 8 min read

Repatriating back home

Repatriation 2021: your guide to moving back home during a pandemic

Xe Consumer

December 18, 2020 8 min read

‘Twas a Week Before Christmas

Xe Consumer

December 18, 2020 2 min read

Receiving a money transfer

What to know about receiving a money transfer

Xe Consumer

December 17, 2020 6 min read

Sending an international money transfer

What happens to my money during a transfer?

Xe Consumer

December 16, 2020 7 min read

Sending money to PayPal

How to send money to PayPal for your payments

Xe Consumer

December 11, 2020 6 min read

Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number

What is a Unique Transaction Reference (UTR) number?

Xe Consumer

December 11, 2020 6 min read

Sending money overseas

How long does it take to send money overseas? (With the banks and with other providers)

Xe Consumer

December 9, 2020 9 min read

Living in Dubai

What’s the average cost of living in Dubai?

Xe Consumer

December 8, 2020 6 min read

Calling the United States from overseas

Calling the USA from overseas? The US dialing code and how to make phone calls to the States

Xe Consumer

December 7, 2020 4 min read

Living in Melbourne, Australia

What is the cost of living in Australia? Our in-depth guide

Xe Consumer

December 4, 2020 9 min read

Expat living in Perth, Australia

A guide to paying taxes for Australian expats

Xe Consumer

December 3, 2020 6 min read

Freelance writer

How to start freelance writing in 2020: our top tips for success

Xe Consumer

December 2, 2020 8 min read

Paying with a credit card

What is the Mastercard exchange rate, and how will it impact my overseas card payments?

Xe Consumer

November 27, 2020 5 min read

Student living abroad

Sorry, they don’t go away! How to repay your student loans when living abroad

Xe Consumer

November 26, 2020 7 min read

Woman using PayPal to send money overseas

How to pay someone with PayPal—and why it's not the best idea for international money transfers

Xe Consumer

November 18, 2020 5 min read

Searching for code on computer

What are BIC/ SWIFT codes, how do you find them, and how do they work?

Xe Consumer

November 16, 2020 7 min read

Dubai financial district

How to open a bank account in the UAE

Xe Consumer

November 16, 2020 8 min read

Digital banking and personal finance

What’s the difference between a neobank and a challenger bank?

Xe Consumer

November 12, 2020 6 min read

Expat using his tablet in Hong Kong

How to open a bank account in Hong Kong

Xe Consumer

November 4, 2020 5 min read

Woman relocating to Krakow, Poland

The ultimate moving abroad checklist (handy for expats!)

Xe Consumer

November 3, 2020 14 min read

What do I need to open a bank account?

Xe Consumer

November 2, 2020 6 min read

Man in London

Moving to the United Kingdom: our guide for expats

Xe Consumer

October 30, 2020 8 min read

Woman using her computer

What is remittance?

Xe Consumer

October 29, 2020 5 min read

Woman sending money online

How to transfer money between banks: popular transfer methods, explained

Xe Consumer

October 28, 2020 10 min read

Smiling woman using her phone

Sending a money transfer to or from India? Here’s what you need to know about taxes

Xe Consumer

October 28, 2020 4 min read

Man smiling at his phone

How to receive money transfers in India

Xe Consumer

October 27, 2020 3 min read

The White House in Washington DC, USA

US Election: how would Democratic and Republican victories impact the US dollar?

Xe Consumer

October 27, 2020 3 min read

Indian family using a computer

How to send money to friends and family in India

Xe Consumer

October 26, 2020 4 min read

Person using British currency

Money transfer vs. cash pickup: how should you send money overseas?

Xe Consumer

October 22, 2020 5 min read

Young woman checking her savings

How expats can save money while living abroad

Xe Consumer

October 21, 2020 6 min read

Happy Diwali!

Give more this Diwali by sending money with Xe

Xe Consumer

October 20, 2020 2 min read

Young student abroad in Barcelona, Spain

What is the best way to send money to international students?

Xe Consumer

October 15, 2020 7 min read

Young woman calculating her payments in front of a computer

A guide to US bank fees for wire transfers—and why you should choose online money transfer instead

Xe Consumer

October 14, 2020 5 min read

The flag of Honduras overlooking the city of Tegucigalpa

Send money to Honduras in minutes with Xe

Xe Consumer

October 12, 2020 2 min read

Kaieteur Falls in Guyana

Send money to Guyana with Xe—quickly and easily

Xe Consumer

October 9, 2020 2 min read

Visual of communication around the globe

What is a wire transfer, and is it the best choice for sending your money?

Xe Consumer

October 7, 2020 5 min read

Torre Monumental clock tower in Retiro, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sending money to Argentina? Here's how our money transfers have improved

Xe Consumer

September 30, 2020 2 min read

Young woman looking at her mobile phone

Living abroad? Here are the 6 best apps for expats

Xe Consumer

September 30, 2020 4 min read

Santo Domingo Colonial Zone in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Introducing our improved money transfers to the Dominican Republic

Xe Consumer

September 30, 2020 2 min read

The Goreme Valley in Cappadocia, Turkey

How Xe has improved money transfers to Turkey

Xe Consumer

September 30, 2020 2 min read

Financial services work

How Can Xe Help Your Business?

Xe Consumer

September 28, 2020 3 min read

Young woman using her mobile phone

Should you choose Xe or wire transfers to send money abroad?

Xe Consumer

September 23, 2020 4 min read

American flag flying above the White House in the United States

How Will the US Presidential Election Impact Currency Values?

Xe Consumer

September 22, 2020 3 min read

Samoa, Upolu Island

What’s New in Our Money Transfers to Samoa?

Xe Consumer

September 10, 2020 2 min read

Showing 100 of 213