Venezuelan Bolívar to Mongolian Tughrik Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

VES to MNT Chart

Venezuelan Bolívar to Mongolian Tughrik

1 VES = 0 MNT

Apr 7, 2025, 07:46 UTC - Apr 7, 2025, 07:46 UTC
VES/MNT close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

mnt

MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolian Tugriks is MNT. The currency symbol is ₮.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.10209
GBP / EUR1.17100
USD / JPY145.485
GBP / USD1.29054
USD / CHF0.845853
USD / CAD1.42359
EUR / JPY160.337
AUD / USD0.600912

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

