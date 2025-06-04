Sao Tomean Dobra to Central African CFA Franc BEAC Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConverterenVerzendenGrafiekenMeldingen
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

STN to XAF Chart

Sao Tomean Dobra to Central African CFA Franc BEAC

1 STN = 0 XAF

Sep 4, 2025, 14:57 UTC - Sep 4, 2025, 14:57 UTC
STN/XAF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

More Sao Tomean Dobra info
xaf

XAF - Central African CFA Franc BEAC

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Central African Francs is XAF. The currency symbol is FCFA.

More Central African CFA Franc BEAC info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16357
GBP / EUR1.15350
USD / JPY148.719
GBP / USD1.34218
USD / CHF0.806525
USD / CAD1.38412
EUR / JPY173.045
AUD / USD0.650474

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide