Nepalese Rupee to Tajikistani Somoni Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
NPR to TJS Chart

Nepalese Rupee to Tajikistani Somoni

1 NPR = 0 TJS

Sep 3, 2025, 09:43 UTC - Sep 3, 2025, 09:43 UTC
NPR/TJS close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

npr

NPR - Nepalese Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese Rupee exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepalese Rupees is NPR. The currency symbol is ₨.

tjs

TJS - Tajikistani Somoni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16637
GBP / EUR1.14999
USD / JPY148.515
GBP / USD1.34132
USD / CHF0.803278
USD / CAD1.37956
EUR / JPY173.224
AUD / USD0.653202

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

