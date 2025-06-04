Moldovan Leu to Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark Exchange Rate Chart
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
MDL to BAM Chart
Moldovan Leu to Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MDL = 0 BAM
Sep 3, 2025, 03:18 UTC - Sep 3, 2025, 03:18 UTC
MDL/BAM close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Currency Information
MDL - Moldovan Leu
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moldovan Leu exchange rate is the MDL to USD rate. The currency code for Moldovan Lei is MDL. The currency symbol is lei.More Moldovan Leu info
BAM - Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Marks is BAM. The currency symbol is KM.More Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark info
