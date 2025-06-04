bam
BAM - Bosnische convertibele marka

The Bosnische convertibele marka is the currency of Bosnië en Herzegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnische convertibele marka exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnia and Herzegovina Convertible Mark is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Bosnische convertibele marka rates and a currency converter.

Bosnische convertibele marka Stats

NameBosnische convertibele marka
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

Bosnische convertibele marka Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
Bosnië en Herzegovina

