Jordanian Dinar to Malagasy Franc Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

JOD to MGF Chart

Jordanian Dinar to Malagasy Franc

1 JOD = 0 MGF

Oct 20, 2024, 00:35 UTC - Oct 20, 2024, 00:35 UTC
JOD/MGF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

jod

JOD - Jordanian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.

More Jordanian Dinar info
mgf

MGF - Malagasy Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08688
GBP / EUR1.20048
USD / JPY149.528
GBP / USD1.30478
USD / CHF0.864920
USD / CAD1.38029
EUR / JPY162.519
AUD / USD0.670750

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings