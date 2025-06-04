Ghanaian Cedi to Romanian Leu Exchange Rate Chart
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
GHS to RON Chart
Ghanaian Cedi to Romanian Leu
1 GHS = 0 RON
Sep 1, 2025, 01:51 UTC - Sep 1, 2025, 01:51 UTC
GHS/RON close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Currency Information
GHS - Ghanaian Cedi
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.More Ghanaian Cedi info
RON - Romanian Leu
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.More Romanian Leu info
