Djiboutian Franc to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore Exchange Rate Chart
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
DJF to CNH Chart
Djiboutian Franc to Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore
1 DJF = 0 CNH
Aug 31, 2025, 20:59 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 20:59 UTC
DJF/CNH close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Currency Information
DJF - Djiboutian Franc
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Djiboutian Franc exchange rate is the DJF to USD rate. The currency code for Djiboutian Francs is DJF. The currency symbol is Fdj.More Djiboutian Franc info
CNH - Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore exchange rate is the CNH to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi Offshore is CNH. The currency symbol is ¥.
